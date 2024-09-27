Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Logistics spurts on inking LoI with McDonald's to boost retail business

Kaushalya Logistics spurts on inking LoI with McDonald's to boost retail business

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Kaushalya Logistics jumped 8.50% to Rs 141 after the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with McDonald's to open a restaurant in one of the properties owned by the company.

This partnership strengthens its real estate business and diversifies its revenue streams. The entry of McDonalds, a globally recognized brand, signals the attractiveness of the companys commercial real estate offerings and highlights the company's capability to attract top-tier clients in high-demand locations.

The rental income from such high-profile tenants is expected to significantly contribute to the companys financial performance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Additionally, this new McDonalds outlet, the company strengthens its presence in the retail and commercial property segments, setting the stage for additional retail-focused developments. This development complements the companys strong logistics business, further reinforcing its strategy of evolving into an integrated, multi-sector enterprise.

Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Kaushalya Logistics, said, We are excited to partner with McDonalds, one of the worlds leading quick-service restaurant giants. This agreement highlights the potential of our commercial real estate portfolio and supports our strategy of diversifying into new verticals that drive growth. With McDonalds as a tenant, we expect this to enhance the value of our properties and open up more opportunities in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The expected steady rental income from McDonalds will boost our financial performance and strengthen our position as a trusted commercial landlord, aligning with our long-term vision of growth across multiple sectors.

Kaushalya Logistics is developed as an integrated logistics and clearing and forwarding (C&F) services provider. The company operates in three major verticals, logistic support for handling and dealing in the cement, retail /e-commerce business, commercial real-estate sector. The company has a total of 142 employees.

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 26,200; media shares decline

Nifty settles below 26,200; media shares decline

Rites bags order worth Rs 100-cr from Adani Ports & SEZ

Rites bags order worth Rs 100-cr from Adani Ports & SEZ

Marsons hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 675 cr

Marsons hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 675 cr

Reliance Power jumps 56.78% in eight days

Reliance Power jumps 56.78% in eight days

Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 568.37 crore and net profit of Rs 2.14 crore for the period as on 30 June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO, initial public offering

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO buzz: GMP leapfrogs 80%; 5 key takeaways from RHP

dividend

Dividend, Bonus, Split: KPI Green Energy, 6 others to go ex-date next week

Flights

Indians flock to visa-free destinations, spend up to 70,000/person on trips

Bond market

SP Group plans new $253.5 mn bond sale, seeks more time to repay some dues

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences announce strategic merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon