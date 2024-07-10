Business Standard
KCP Sugar &amp; Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 76.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 88.67 crore
Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 76.40% to Rs 54.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 88.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.6795.84 -7 OPM %17.9411.54 -PBDT60.6034.69 75 PBT59.7833.95 76 NP54.1230.68 76
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

