Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 2166.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of Kretto Syscon rose 2166.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.030 0 OPM %55.340 -PBDT0.680.03 2167 PBT0.680.03 2167 NP0.680.03 2167
