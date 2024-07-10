Nifty July futures trade at premium

Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and M&M were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,342.90, a premium of 18.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,433.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 108.75 points or 0.45% to 24,324.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.66% to 14.38.

Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

