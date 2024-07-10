Nifty July futures trade at premium

Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and M&M were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,342.90, a premium of 18.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,433.20 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 108.75 points or 0.45% to 24,324.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.66% to 14.38.
Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content