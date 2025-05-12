Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,034 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): (i) STATCOM project from a global OEM in India and (ii) Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil: (i) Establishing a Semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India and (ii) Executing an upstream project for a leading steel player in India

Cables: (i) Supply of various types of cables across India

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

