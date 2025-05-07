KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 2914.79 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 34.46% to Rs 226.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 2914.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2329.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.92% to Rs 696.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 580.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 9735.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8120.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2914.792329.86 25 9735.888120.73 20 OPM %10.3410.95 -10.1810.52 - PBDT324.49243.21 33 1007.11842.64 20 PBT305.16227.45 34 936.97781.29 20 NP226.55168.49 34 696.41580.74 20
