Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 36.10 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 31.43% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.1031.180.440.130.690.510.640.450.460.35

