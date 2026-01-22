Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 65.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.46% to Rs 72.95 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 65.77% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 72.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.9574.0322.3021.3818.9917.9016.6015.4910.9531.99

