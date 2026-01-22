Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 65.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.46% to Rs 72.95 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 65.77% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 72.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.9574.03 -1 OPM %22.3021.38 -PBDT18.9917.90 6 PBT16.6015.49 7 NP10.9531.99 -66

