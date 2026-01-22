Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 62.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 62.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 33.69% to Rs 265.73 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 62.87% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.69% to Rs 265.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales265.73198.76 34 OPM %12.255.41 -PBDT23.743.72 538 PBT20.580.96 2044 NP20.4412.55 63

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

