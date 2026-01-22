Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 62.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.69% to Rs 265.73 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 62.87% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.69% to Rs 265.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.265.73198.7612.255.4123.743.7220.580.9620.4412.55

