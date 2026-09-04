KEI Industries Ltd Slips 6.26%

KEI Industries Ltd has lost 9.55% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX

KEI Industries Ltd fell 6.26% today to trade at Rs 4961. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.27% to quote at 78175.43. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Polycab India Ltd decreased 4.48% and PTC Industries Ltd lost 1.64% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 16.64 % over last one year compared to the 5.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

KEI Industries Ltd has lost 9.55% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5745 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14149 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5931.4 on 18 Aug 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3730 on 22 Jan 2026.

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