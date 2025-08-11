Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 113.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.54% to Rs 42.27 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 113.04% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.54% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.2732.38 31 OPM %15.357.81 -PBDT5.502.21 149 PBT5.232.09 150 NP3.431.61 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content