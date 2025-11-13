Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.30 -3 OPM %10.3456.67 -PBDT0.030.17 -82 PBT0.030.17 -82 NP0.020.13 -85
