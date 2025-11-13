Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 69.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.14% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Integra Capital declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 77.14% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.35 -77 OPM %37.5082.86 -PBDT0.030.29 -90 PBT0.030.29 -90 NP0.070.23 -70
