Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 871.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 176.44 croreNet profit of Birla Cable rose 871.43% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 176.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales176.44165.91 6 OPM %4.443.89 -PBDT6.074.05 50 PBT1.860.21 786 NP1.360.14 871
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content