Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 456.56 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering rose 18.18% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 456.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 391.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales456.56391.45 17 OPM %16.5014.82 -PBDT62.1944.43 40 PBT36.5527.58 33 NP22.8819.36 18
