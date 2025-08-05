Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.30% to Rs 273.12 croreNet profit of Keystone Realtors declined 43.80% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.30% to Rs 273.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 422.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales273.12422.16 -35 OPM %4.279.82 -PBDT20.0339.70 -50 PBT15.8537.30 -58 NP14.5125.82 -44
