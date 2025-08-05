Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 356.09 croreNet profit of Tega Industries declined 3.81% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 356.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 339.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales356.09339.98 5 OPM %15.6118.89 -PBDT66.3070.35 -6 PBT43.2147.68 -9 NP35.3436.74 -4
