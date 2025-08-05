MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 154.41 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies rose 144.02% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.41126.00 23 OPM %18.3813.17 -PBDT23.1812.35 88 PBT14.816.21 138 NP10.814.43 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content