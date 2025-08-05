Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 26.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 880.60 croreNet profit of Rane (Madras) rose 26.66% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 880.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 817.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales880.60817.78 8 OPM %8.497.92 -PBDT61.5053.36 15 PBT25.7921.26 21 NP18.5314.63 27
