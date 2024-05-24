Alankit consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.48% to Rs 91.16 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.38% to Rs 235.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 311.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Alankit rose 40.55% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.48% to Rs 91.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.91.16148.18235.70311.6911.395.5810.153.7711.8210.2134.6320.219.887.7426.9611.746.624.7121.56-33.74