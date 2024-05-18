Business Standard
Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 141.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 97.83 crore
Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 141.98% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 97.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 181.50% to Rs 34.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.21% to Rs 361.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.8380.92 21 361.50217.49 66 OPM %7.635.67 -5.997.69 - PBDT7.123.49 104 18.3715.52 18 PBT6.362.63 142 14.9412.17 23 NP6.342.62 142 34.2312.16 181
First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

