Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 141.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 97.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 181.50% to Rs 34.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.21% to Rs 361.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 141.98% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 97.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.