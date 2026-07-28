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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area down 4.7%

Kharif area down 4.7%

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Total area under kharif crops has slipped by 4.7% so far in the ongoing sowing season at 787.37 lakh hectares, according to agriculture ministry data. As on July 24, the paddy sowing is lower by 2.6% at 234.43 lh. Area under Pulses stood at 84.57 lh, down 7.53%. The acreage of Shri Anna cum coarse cereals declined to 142.21 lh, down around 12% on year. The acreage under oilseeds is at 163.54 lh, down around 2%. The acreage of cotton dipped to 98.72 lh, down 3.88%.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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