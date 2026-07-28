Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter
Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10546 shares
Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 July 2026.
Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10546 shares. The stock increased 0.64% to Rs.511.40. Volumes stood at 14077 shares in the last session.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18763 shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.599.00. Volumes stood at 16613 shares in the last session.
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd registered volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21818 shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.615.95. Volumes stood at 19360 shares in the last session.
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Usha Martin Ltd registered volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16851 shares. The stock rose 0.96% to Rs.506.70. Volumes stood at 14179 shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 6.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78890 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.242.75. Volumes stood at 65766 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST