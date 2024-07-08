Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japanese Markets Hit Record Highs

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Monday while the euro rose against the dollar as French elections resulted in unprecedented political uncertainty.
A leftist alliance emerged as the surprise winner of the legislative elections, leading to a fragmented parliament with three major groups - left, centre and far-right.
Japanese markets retreated from record highs in choppy trade as data showed real wages in the country fell for a 26th straight month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Nikkei average hit a record high of 41,112.24 before reversing course to end the session down 0.32 percent at 40,780.70. The broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent lower at 2867.61.
Heavyweights SoftBank and Fast Retailing both ended around half a percent higher while electrical equipment maker Yaskawa Electric plunged 4.4 percent to lead losses.
Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.849 trillion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. Imports were up 9.3 percent on year to 9.241 trillion yen, while exports jumped 12.1 percent to 8.132 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.107 trillion yen.
The capital account saw a deficit of 11.7 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 1.258 trillion yen.
A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy improved for the first time in four months in June, and the outlook also showed some resilience, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 47.0 in June from 45.7 in May. The expected score was 46.3.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 08

Tech wrap Jul 08: Nothing CMF Phone 1, Apple Watch 10 Series, Nord 4, more

labour skill employment

LIVE: Employment in India provisionally grew at 6% in FY24 vs 3.2% in FY23, shows RBI data

Bulls, market, stocks

Sensex sees third fastest 5,000-point gain in history to reach 80,000 mark

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

Rail stocks rally: RVNL, IRFC, TexRail surge up to 15% on July 08; check why

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman

Economic vision and not stimulus in Modi 3.0 budget: Goldman Sachs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon