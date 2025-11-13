Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 270.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Khoobsurat rose 270.59% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.31 10 OPM %-76.47-41.94 -PBDT0.670.25 168 PBT0.660.25 164 NP0.630.17 271
