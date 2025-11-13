BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 18.96 croreNet profit of BDH Industries rose 8.71% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.9616.23 17 OPM %17.5618.85 -PBDT3.853.45 12 PBT3.633.22 13 NP2.622.41 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content