Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 24.82 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 29.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.8222.33 11 OPM %8.508.02 -PBDT1.671.42 18 PBT0.500.34 47 NP0.310.24 29
