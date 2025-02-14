Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kiduja India reported to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales019.92 -100 OPM %096.99 -PBDT-13.6616.18 PL PBT-13.6616.18 PL NP-13.6616.18 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Boston Bio Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Boston Bio Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon