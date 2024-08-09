Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 53.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 777.93 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 53.12% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 777.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 875.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.