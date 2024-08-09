Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.98% to Rs 3.27 croreNet profit of Dynavision rose 8.88% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.98% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.272.11 55 OPM %83.7980.09 -PBDT2.762.15 28 PBT2.222.12 5 NP1.841.69 9
