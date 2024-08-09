Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.98% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 8.88% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.98% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.