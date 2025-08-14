Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 23.58 croreNet profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 58.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.5822.40 5 OPM %10.7316.61 -PBDT1.632.69 -39 PBT0.691.79 -61 NP0.601.44 -58
