Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 38.24 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 39.81% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.22% to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 141.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.2440.57 -6 141.93143.68 -1 OPM %8.167.12 -3.535.57 - PBDT2.262.74 -18 12.9211.60 11 PBT0.491.06 -54 6.235.15 21 NP0.621.03 -40 6.425.21 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

