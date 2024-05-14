Business Standard
Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 23.90 crore
Net profit of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.25% to Rs 52.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.63% to Rs 91.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.9020.63 16 91.8467.22 37 OPM %10.639.65 -61.8856.78 - PBDT5.55-0.13 LP 63.7146.47 37 PBT5.49-0.19 LP 63.5346.23 37 NP5.49-1.73 LP 52.1338.83 34
First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

