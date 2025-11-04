Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Brothers Q2 PAT falls 29% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 PAT falls 29% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Kirloskar Brothers reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 93.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 128.8 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. Exceptional items of Rs 2.8 crore during the quarter represent the reversal of sales tax-related provisions pertaining to its subsidiary, Karad Projects and Motors.

Total expenses rose 3.08% to Rs 949.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 483.4 crore (up 1.53% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 187.4 crore (up 6.36% YoY).

 

Kirloskar Brothers engineers, manufactures, and develops a range of leading-edge solutions for total fluidity management. Its capabilities span from large infrastructure projects such as water supply, power generation, irrigation, oil & gas, and marine & defence to small pumps for domestic and agricultural use.

Shares of Kirloskar Brothers shed 0.64% to Rs 1,878.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

