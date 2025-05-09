Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 417.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 1736.95 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 417.02% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 1736.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1535.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.26% to Rs 294.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 6564.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6146.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1736.951535.92 13 6564.236146.29 7 OPM %11.5910.75 -11.5214.03 - PBDT190.28134.79 41 664.32755.60 -12 PBT123.6662.59 98 408.49516.22 -21 NP92.3417.86 417 294.03297.79 -1
