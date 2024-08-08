Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 80.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 42.16 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 80.65% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.1635.3922.8416.3010.156.039.034.996.723.72