Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 88.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 1660.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 32.93% to Rs 441.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 5898.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5023.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 88.25% to Rs 148.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 1660.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1383.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.