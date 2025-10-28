Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 36.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.21% to Rs 378.10 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 36.09% to Rs 43.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 378.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 430.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales378.10430.70 -12 OPM %15.3721.73 -PBDT64.7099.80 -35 PBT57.0092.00 -38 NP43.2067.60 -36
