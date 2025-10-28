Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 1123.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 207.93% to Rs 696.50 croreNet profit of Raymond Realty rose 1123.17% to Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 207.93% to Rs 696.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 226.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales696.50226.19 208 OPM %13.186.68 -PBDT75.454.64 1526 PBT70.124.34 1516 NP60.184.92 1123
