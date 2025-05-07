Kisan Mouldings consolidated net profit declines 99.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.05% to Rs 83.30 croreNet profit of Kisan Mouldings declined 99.44% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.05% to Rs 83.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.17% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 273.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.3059.48 40 273.35268.01 2 OPM %2.95-22.02 -3.89-8.89 - PBDT1.925.97 -68 9.31-20.05 LP PBT0.504.12 -88 3.39-27.59 LP NP0.5089.87 -99 3.3958.16 -94
