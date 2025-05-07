BSE standalone net profit rises 402.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.30% to Rs 858.15 croreNet profit of BSE rose 402.10% to Rs 397.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.30% to Rs 858.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.66% to Rs 1112.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 753.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.25% to Rs 2883.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1257.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales858.15478.60 79 2883.351257.74 129 OPM %66.7723.38 -56.4036.21 - PBDT582.01117.69 395 1655.56489.50 238 PBT557.9596.68 477 1565.16414.47 278 NP397.3179.13 402 1112.45753.39 48
