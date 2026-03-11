Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kitchen appliance stocks rise amid LPG supply concerns

Kitchen appliance stocks rise amid LPG supply concerns

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of kitchen appliance makers advanced as disruptions in imported gas supplies amid the escalating West Asia conflict raised expectations of increased demand for alternative cooking solutions.

TTK Prestige surged 7.22%, while Stove Kraft gained 1.56% and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 0.68% during the session.

The Nifty 50 was down 241.65 points, or 1% at 24,019.95.

The move in these stocks comes amid reports of shortages in commercial LPG cylinders, which are widely used by hotels and restaurants. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) warned that several hotels and eateries in Mumbai may be forced to shut operations within the next two days if the supply situation is not resolved.

 

The supply crunch has emerged after the government revised the priority order for allocation of domestically produced natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG production has been placed alongside compressed natural gas and piped cooking gas among the top priority sectors, which has tightened availability of market-priced commercial LPG used by the hospitality sector.

The supply disruptions have prompted many consumers and commercial establishments to consider alternative cooking solutions that reduce dependence on LPG.

Companies such as Stove Kraft and TTK Prestige manufacture products including induction cooktops, which is seen as substitutes for gas-based cooking during periods of LPG shortage or price volatility.

If disruptions in LNG supplies persist and LPG prices remain elevated, the shift towards energy-efficient cooking appliances could strengthen further, supporting demand for kitchen appliance manufacturers.

TVS Supply Chain rallies on announcement of 40,000 sq. ft. Chennai FTWZ facility

Sensex slides 892 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Jio Financial Services gains on bullish brokerage call

EMS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cupid declines on profit selling after recent rally

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

