Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express plane suffers nose-wheel problem at Phuket airport

Air India Express plane suffers nose-wheel problem at Phuket airport

Authorities suspended flight operations at Phuket airport following the incident since the aircraft is stuck on the runway

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

The number of passengers onboard the Boeing 737-Max8 aircraft was not immediately known. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India Express aircraft operating its Hyderabad-Phuket (Thailand) flight suffered a nose-wheel issue at Phuket Airport, the airline said on Wednesday.

Authorities suspended flight operations at Phuket airport following the incident since the aircraft is stuck on the runway, sources said.

The number of passengers onboard the Boeing 737-Max8 aircraft was not immediately known.

"We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport," Air India Express said in a statement.

Nose wheel is a critical component of an aircraft's landing gear system.

Flight IX 938 took off from Hyderabad at 6.42 am instead of its scheduled departure time of 6.20 am, and landed at Phuket International Airport 11.40 am local time, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

 

"The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned," Air India Express said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Air India, its subsidiary to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia

Air India

West Asia war: Air India introduces fuel surcharges amid rising oil prices

Akasa Air

Akasa Air unveils long-term incentive plan to retain pilots amid hiring warpremium

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IndiGo

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns after airline's major outage crisis

Indigo

IndiGo London-Mumbai flight diverted to Cairo; Delhi-Manchester returns

Topics : air india express Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodaySAIL Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 LaunchedPersonal Finance