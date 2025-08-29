Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sammaan Capital gained 3.43% to Rs 122 after the company announced that it raised $300 million through the allotment of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028.

The bonds were issued in compliance with Regulation S and Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933 along with applicable Indian laws. Of the total issue, $16.7 million was raised under Rule 144A and $283.3 million under Regulation S, taking the aggregate size to $300 million.

The company said that the bonds are expected to be listed on the Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange (IFSC).

Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, is engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 2.31% to Rs 334.30 crore on 7.74% increase in total income to Rs 2,409.43 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

