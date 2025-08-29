Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

The solutions seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed for integration projects.

Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally.

The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95 percent of the worlds banked population.

 

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said, Financial institutions are prioritizing advancements in digital payment systems. The frequency of daily transactions makes it a primary touchpoint with customers and the key to building long-term loyalty.

Consumers gravitate toward institutions that offer fast, secure and seamless transaction experiences. Our collaboration with Mastercard to enable near real-time, cross-border payments is designed to significantly improve the financial experiences of everyday customers."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.59% to Rs 6,921 crore despite a 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.29% to currently trade at Rs 1480.75 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

