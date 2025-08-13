U P Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 28.86 croreNet profit of U P Hotels reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 28.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.8621.26 36 OPM %17.670.33 -PBDT6.601.14 479 PBT4.36-0.96 LP NP3.26-0.72 LP
