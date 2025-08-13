Precot consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 196.94 croreNet profit of Precot rose 20.21% to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 196.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.94198.13 -1 OPM %14.4912.77 -PBDT21.6719.32 12 PBT14.9115.04 -1 NP11.309.40 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content