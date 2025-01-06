Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

KNR Constructions added 1.08% to Rs 350.40 after the company announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) for a contract worth Rs 198.28 crore from the Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana.

This project involves the construction of the. The scope of work includes earthwork excavation, embankment formation, and the provision of concrete lining, along with the construction of associated structures on the SRLIP to Paleru Link Canal in Khammam district.

The project has to be completed within a period of 24 months. The contract also has a defect liability period of 2 years.

KNR Constructions is a multi-domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 441.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 87.28% to Rs 1944.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equitas SFB gains as total deposits jump 26% YoY in Q3 FY25

Equitas SFB gains as total deposits jump 26% YoY in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers pre-sales surge 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers pre-sales surge 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks rise

Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon