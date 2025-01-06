Macrotech Developers pre-sales surge 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Business Standard

Macrotech Developers announced that it has achieved its best-ever quarterly pre-sales, with a 32% increase to Rs 4,510 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 3,410 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys collections stood at Rs 4,290 crore in Q3 FY25, up 66% as compared with Rs 2,590 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company stated that it has launched a new project in Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,800 crore. With this addition, the company now has a presence in five locations in Bengaluru. These projects are expected to provide opportunities for significant pre-sales growth in Bengaluru from next FY onwards.

 

The major real estate developer also mentioned that it had added eight new projects in the first nine months of FY25, with a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 19,500 crore across MMR, Bengaluru and Pune. Thus achieving more than 90% of our full-year guidance.

Additionally, during the quarter, the company acquired approximately 33 acres of land for its digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in the NCR. It also entered into an agreement with its joint venture partner to increase its stake in the rental income (PropCo) from its Digital Infrastructure platform. This move aligns with the companys strategic plan for calibrated growth in annuity income, thereby de-risking its development business.

Net debt is Rs 4,320 crore, well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developer in India that delivers with scale since 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 109.46% to Rs 422.9 crore on 50.07% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.7 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.35% to Rs 1,403.60 on the BSE.

