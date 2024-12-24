Business Standard

Kohinoor Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd and Tips Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2024.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 48.48 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15269 shares in the past one month.

 

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 313. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 863 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd spiked 17.27% to Rs 122.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14310 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd spurt 15.71% to Rs 299.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd exploded 13.81% to Rs 651.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3809 shares in the past one month.

Barometers trade with minor gains; FMCG shares rally

MSME sector exports witnessing robust growth in recent years

Transrail Lighting IPO ends with 80.80x subscription

Mamata Machinery IPO ends with nearly 195x subscription

DAM Capital Advisors IPO ends with over 82x subscription

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

